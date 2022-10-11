ZION (ZION) Price Hits $0.0005

ZION (ZION) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One ZION token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZION has a market cap of $30,589.58 and approximately $37,125.00 worth of ZION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZION has traded down 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZION Profile

ZION launched on December 31st, 2021. ZION’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. ZION’s official Twitter account is @solanacatcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZION is catcartel.io.

ZION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZION (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ZION has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZION is 0.00051208 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at catcartel.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

