ZOMBIE SKRAT (ZSKRAT) Trading Down 60.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZOMBIE SKRAT (ZSKRAT) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. ZOMBIE SKRAT has a market cap of $249,142.23 and $16,457.00 worth of ZOMBIE SKRAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZOMBIE SKRAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZOMBIE SKRAT has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZOMBIE SKRAT

ZOMBIE SKRAT’s launch date was September 29th, 2022. ZOMBIE SKRAT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZOMBIE SKRAT is zombieskrat.com. ZOMBIE SKRAT’s official Twitter account is @zombieskrat.

Buying and Selling ZOMBIE SKRAT

According to CryptoCompare, “ZOMBIE SKRAT (ZSKRAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZOMBIE SKRAT has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZOMBIE SKRAT is 0 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,212.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieskrat.com.”

