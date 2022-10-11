Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.62.

Shares of ZS opened at $157.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

