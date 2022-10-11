Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $137,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

