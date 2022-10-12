1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLWS. Noble Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $402.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $35.72.

Insider Activity

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

