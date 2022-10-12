11,004 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.