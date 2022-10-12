-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVIX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 750 call options.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SVIX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 33,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,719. -1x Short VIX Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

