2,826 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

