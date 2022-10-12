3,635 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.