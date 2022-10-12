37,503 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 10,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

