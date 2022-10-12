81,000 Shares in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRSK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

