8,258 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.