871 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 9,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $254.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

