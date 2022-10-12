8PAY (8PAY) Trading 1% Lower This Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 1% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $336,701.34 and approximately $64,519.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 8PAY

8PAY was first traded on April 5th, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 tokens. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official message board is 8pay.medium.com. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

8PAY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8PAY (8PAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. 8PAY has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 60,010,875 in circulation. The last known price of 8PAY is 0.00573991 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $81,564.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://8pay.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

