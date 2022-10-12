96,334 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 96,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,225. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. TheStreet raised AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.