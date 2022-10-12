A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $174,051,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,917. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.