AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.48

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 426385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.