AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

Insider Activity

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,059 shares of company stock worth $2,840,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $13,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $9,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.