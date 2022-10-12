AAX Token (AAB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.28 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and $1.12 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “AAX Token (AAB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AAX Token has a current supply of 25,000,000.00000028 with 7,500,005.00000028 in circulation. The last known price of AAX Token is 0.89380997 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,129,316.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aab.aax.com/en/.”

