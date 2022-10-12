AAX Token (AAB) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and $1.14 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “AAX Token (AAB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AAX Token has a current supply of 25,000,000.00000028 with 7,500,005.00000028 in circulation. The last known price of AAX Token is 0.89380997 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,129,316.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aab.aax.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

