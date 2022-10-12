Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 287900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Get Abacus Mining & Exploration alerts:

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.