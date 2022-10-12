Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 294,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

