Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 294,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 241,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

