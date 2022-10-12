Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.