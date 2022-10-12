Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
