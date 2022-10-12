Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.53. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $251.26 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

