ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Shares Down 0%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.99. 1,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,733% from the average session volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

ACMAT Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds.

