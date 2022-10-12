Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.29 and last traded at $170.29. 2,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.38.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

