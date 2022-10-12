Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

