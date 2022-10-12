ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 278,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,357,951 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $49,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

