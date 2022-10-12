Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

