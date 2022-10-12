AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.83

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

