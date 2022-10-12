Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

