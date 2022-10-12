ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

