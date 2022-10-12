Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

