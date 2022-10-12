AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Down 0.3%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.48. 8,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.
