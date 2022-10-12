Aion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $262,023.00 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $262,023.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00286274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00130253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025274 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion (AION) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AION through the process of mining. Aion has a current supply of 501,505,081. The last known price of Aion is 0.03451251 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $469,858.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theoan.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.