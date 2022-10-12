Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,976,000 after acquiring an additional 225,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 218,622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.