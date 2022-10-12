Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €146.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €146.00 ($148.98) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus Stock Performance

EPA:AIR traded up €0.92 ($0.94) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €93.93 ($95.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.62.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

