Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

