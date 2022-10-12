Alchemist Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $171,306.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist token can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemist alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 tokens. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemist is alchemist.farm.

Alchemist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist (MIST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemist has a current supply of 1,138,093 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemist is 2.0318327 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $173,410.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemist.farm/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.