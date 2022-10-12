Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in September

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
ALFVY opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $44.34.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
