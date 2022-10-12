Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Tops $2.21 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $57.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000259 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,258,992,470 coins and its circulating supply is 7,028,476,207 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a cryptocurrency . Algorand has a current supply of 7,258,993,878.211813 with 7,028,477,614.663416 in circulation. The last known price of Algorand is 0.31702515 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $72,816,536.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://algorand.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.