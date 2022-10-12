Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Trading Up 1.7 %

ALCO opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alico by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alico by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.