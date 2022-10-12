Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.95 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alien Worlds’ official website is alienworlds.io.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.