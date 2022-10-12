Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $325.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $713.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.