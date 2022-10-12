Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 117,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

