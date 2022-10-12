Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 117,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
