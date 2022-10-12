Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. 7,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

