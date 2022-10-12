Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 20,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,598. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.