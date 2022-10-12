Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 921,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

