Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €18.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.01 ($17.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,632,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.56 and a 200 day moving average of €22.19.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

